Browns K Andre Szmyt named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after game-winning FG

BEREA, Ohio — It's been a rollercoaster start to Browns kicker Andre Szmyt's career, but after missing two kicks in his NFL debut Week 1, Szmyt has bounced back in a big way, earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his kick that won the Browns their first game of the season.

On Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the Browns were struggling offensively and trailing the Packers 10-0 despite a dominant effort from the defense. With less than four minutes in the game, Szmyt was able to kick a 35-yard field goal to get points on the board. A takeaway helped the Browns get into position to score a touchdown, and Szmyt made an extra point to tie things up.

But it was in the final seconds of Sunday's game where Szmyt was able to really shine.

As time expired, Szmyt kicked a successful 55-yard field goal to give the Browns a 13-109 lead and their first win of the season, snapping an eight-game losing streak stemming back to the 2024 season.

Szmyt's game-winning field goal marked the longest successful walk-off field goal in franchise history.

Just three games into his career, Szmyt has experienced the highs and lows of being an NFL kicker; this honor showcases his ability to overcome the adversity his less-than-ideal debut in Week 1 presented.

It's an honor that he was excited to share with family and friends, but one that also comes with some grief, as he continues mourning the loss of his mother, Lala, who died unexpectedly in July. He dedicated the game-winning kick to his mom after Sunday's game and will continue playing in her honor as the season continues.

"It was exciting. It was like just wanting to share with people. Obviously wanted to share with my mom and stuff, but it's kind of like just the avenue I'm going to have to navigate this year with dealing with that grief and just everything that comes with it and comes with the success, the ups and the downs of the season too," Szmyt said on Tuesday.