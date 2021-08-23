Watch
Browns K Cody Parkey placed on injured reserve with quad injury

Injury update provided for additional players
Corey Sipkin/AP
Cleveland Browns' Cody Parkey (2) kicks a field goal.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Aug 23, 2021
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns kicker Cody Parkey is being placed on the injured reserve list after injuring his quadriceps during Sunday's preseason game against the New York Giants.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he believes Parkey sustained the injury during pre-game but is not entirely sure. Parkey took the field first on Sunday, making an extra point before leaving the game.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin, who has been neck-and-neck with Parkey in the training camp kicking battle, will now seemingly have the starting role, unless the Browns and general manger Andrew Berry decide to bring on another kicker.

"I think Andrew and his staff will discuss those type of things, but we're all still battling for jobs on this 53," Stefanski said.

Stefanski also provided injury updates for cornerback Greedy Williams and linebacker Montrel Meander.

Williams, who left Sunday's game with a groin injury, is considered "day-to-day."

"I think day-to-day means he's got to rehab and see how he does tomorrow and see how he the injury responds to treatment," Stefanski said.

Meander, who left Sunday's game with an Achilles injury, will require surgery. He was also placed on the injured reserve list Monday.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland.

