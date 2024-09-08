Browns K Dustin Hopkins kicks off season with 51-yard field goal against Cowboys

CLEVELAND — The Browns kicked off their season Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys, and getting them on the board first was none other than kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Cleveland had driven downfield, inching toward the end zone, when a false start on fourth-and-short resulted in the Browns being forced to settle for a field goal.

Hopkins faced a 51-yard challenge and put the ball through the uprights to give the Browns a 3-0 lead over Dallas.

The Browns extended Hopkins this offseason, a move solidifying him as the franchise kicker and locking him in Cleveland through the 2027 season.

