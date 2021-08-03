Browns LB Anthony Walker out 'a week plus' with knee injury

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker will be out for at least a week with a knee injury sustained during practice Monday, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Walker limped off the field after showing signs of a leg injury Monday afternoon, heading into the facility with trainers under his own power.

Stefanski said Walker has a non-contact knee injury that will not require surgery but will take him out of practice for "a week plus."

Walker, who is set to be a role player on the Browns defense this season, wearing the green dot and calling the plays, was on the fields for the start of practice, observing from the sidelines with his knee wrapped up.

Also injured in Monday's practice was safety Sheldrick Redwine who will not practice Tuesday with an ankle injury.

