Browns LB Carson Schwesinger, TE Harold Fannin Jr. questionable for game against Jets

BEREA, Ohio — Typically, a high ankle sprain will sideline a player anywhere from four to six weeks, but the Browns may have avoided that with linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who, after having the bye week to recover, hasn't been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jets—instead listed as questionable less than two weeks after sustaining the injury.

Schwesinger returned to practice on Friday after missing the first two days of practice this week, rehabbing the high ankle sprain he sustained in the Week 8 game against the New England Patriots. Schwesinger left that game in a medical walking boot, but over the bye, he said he was doing everything he could to get back on the field as quickly as possible while being smart.

"I was coming in every day and trying to do everything I could so I could get back on the field as fast as possible," Schwesinger said. "I think there's no time when you want to step on the field when you can't go and be out there to help the team. So there's never a point to push it if I'm not going to be at my best."

#Browns LB Carson Schwesinger returned to practice today as he works through his ankle injury. He said yesterday he's been doing everything he can to get back on the field. pic.twitter.com/KryVdRDms4 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 7, 2025

After returning to practice for the first time on Friday, Schwesinger was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Joining the rookie linebacker on that list is rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin appeared on the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice. However, he returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas is also listed as questionable for the game.

Meanwhile, the Browns did rule out wide receiver Isaiah Bond with a foot injury. Bond missed all three days of practice with the foot injury.

Not listed on the injury report was wide receiver Cedric Tillman. Tillman has been sidelined for the last four games after being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury he sustained against the Detroit Lions. He was designated for return to practice on Monday, opening his 21-day return-to-play window. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that he expects Tillman to return to play against the Jets.

Here is the full list of injury designations for the game:

QUESTIONABLE



LB Carson Schwesinger (ankle)

TE Harold Fannin Jr. (hamstring)

WR Cedric Tillman (hamstring)

OT Cornelius Lucus

OUT



WR Isaiah Bond (foot)

The Browns and Jets kick things off inside MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.