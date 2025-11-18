Browns LB Carson Schwesinger up for NFL Rookie of the Week Award for 2nd time this season

CLEVELAND — While the Cleveland Browns suffered their eighth loss of the season in their Week 11 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the defense put another strong performance together, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger is getting some recognition once again for his part.

Schwesinger has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award for his production against the Ravens.

In that game, Schwesinger led the team in tackles with 10 total, eight of which were solo and two tackles for loss. He also notched his second career interception in the game.

This is the second time this season Schwesinger has been nominated for the award. He was up for it after the Browns' Week 3 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Schwesinger is up against the following players:



Panthers' wide receiver Tetairoa McMillon (8 receptions for 130 yards, 2 touchdowns)

Jaguars' running back Bhayshul Tuten (15 carries for 74 yards, one touchdown)

Patriots' running back TreVeyon Henderson (62 rushing, 31 receiving yards, three touchdowns)

Cardinals' linebacker Cody Simon (12 tackles)

Broncos' wide receiver Pat Bryant (five catches, 84 yards)

Voting is open and can be done by clicking here.