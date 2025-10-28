Browns LB Carson Schwesinger 'week-to-week' with high ankle sprain

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns fell to the New England Patriots on Sunday, but their loss wasn't just reflected on the record, but on the roster as well, with several injuries stemming from the game, including to standout rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

Schwesinger left Sunday's game in the fourth quarter after getting rolled up on during a play. Schwesinger limped off the field with trainers and did not return. He left Gillette Stadium in a walking boot, and after an MRI, it was confirmed that the rookie linebacker had sustained a high ankle sprain.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski described Schwesinger's injury on Monday as "week-to-week."

"We will see how he looks coming out of the bye," Stefanski said. "That's really a week-to-week type injury."

While Stefanski said they'll re-evaluate Schwesinger after the bye week, he also added he didn't think at this point that Schwesinger was a candidate for injured reserve, meaning they're hopeful for a return in less than four weeks.

Schwesinger has been a pivotal part of the Browns' defense, leading the team in tackles with 64 while operating the Browns' defense as the play-caller in his debut season.

Schwesinger wasn't the only player sidelined by injury in Sunday's loss.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell took a friendly-fire hit to the head from linebacker Devin Bush that has put him in concussion protocol, while safety Rayshawn Jenkins sustained a groin injury that Stefanski called "day-to-day."

Standout rookie running back Quinshon Judkins also left the game with a shoulder injury. Stefanski also described Judkins' injury as "day-to-day."

Despite the Patriots' strong run defense staving him off Sunday, Judkins has been one of the few bright spots on the Browns' offense. Averaging 4.1 yards per carry with 486 total rushing yards and five touchdowns so far this season.

The positive news on Monday was the expectation of wide receiver Cedric Tillman returning after the bye. Tillman was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury he sustained against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

The Browns will hope the week off can help provide them with some added health while also looking to make much-needed adjustments amid their current 2-6 record.