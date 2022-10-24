Browns LB Jacob Phillips' season 'likely' over after pec injury

CLEVELAND — The Browns couldn't come out with a win Sunday against the Ravens, but they lost more than the game with several players sidelined with injury including linebacker Jacob Phillips whose season might be over.

Phillips left the game late Sunday with what was announced as a shoulder injury. After further evaluation, it was determined to be a pectoral injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski called Phillips' injury "likely" season ending. Phillips had a season-ending injury, a torn biceps tendon, in 2021 that he recovered from. Now, possibly another season ender.

While Phillips is out, the team is working through who will wear the green dot donned by the defensive signal caller. Newly acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones could see that role go to him with the team saying last week that he could share that role with Phillips before the injury occurred.

In addition to Phillips, the Browns also lost tight ends David Njoku and Pharaoh Brown to injury during the game.

Njoku is now considered "week-to-week" with an ankle injury. Stefanski said that he wants to wait until later in the week to determine if Njoku will be able to play Monday night against the Bengals.

Brown was taken out of the game to be evaluated for a concussion. On Monday, Stefanski confirmed Brown had entered concussion protocols.

Meanwhile, cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol after sustaining the injury against the Chargers.

