Browns LB Jacob Phillips to miss season with torn pec sustained in preseason game against Commanders

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips has dealt with season-ending injuries before, now missing another season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Friday night's preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

Phillips left the game with what was believed to be a shoulder injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game and left the stadium in a sling.

On Saturday, after undergoing tests, it was determined Phillips had suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which will force him to miss the 2023 season.

Phillips will undergo surgery to repair the injury.

Last year, Phillips was sidelined from the season in October after suffering a pectoral injury in a game against the Ravens.

Before that, he had dealt with a knee injury that sidelined him for much of his first season.

"Very, very disappointed for the young man, I know he's battled injuries. But he's got a very strong will so I know he will bounce back from this," said head coach Kevin Stefanski.

