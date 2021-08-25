Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah gets stitches in forehead after lifting accident

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a bit of an accident in the weight room and had to be stitched up as a result, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Owusu-Koramoah was lifting weights when the incident occurred. Stefanski wouldn't say how exactly the accident occurred and said he wasn't there to see it but did clarify that it did not happen while he was bench pressing.

However it happened, the linebacker had to get stitches in his forehead and was sidelined through Tuesday's practice session.

Despite the injury, Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah will be "okay."

When asked if he's facing concussion protocol, Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah saw a doctor and is doing fine.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

