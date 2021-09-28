Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah nominated for Rookie of the Week

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns versatile linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is making a splash early in his NFL career and is already on the fast track to collecting some league accolades, including a Rookie of the Week award.

Owusu-Koramoah has been nominated for the NFL's Pespi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award for his Week 3 performance against the Chicago Bears.

During his outing, Owusu-Koramoah recorded four tackles, a half-sack and two passes defended, showing off his speed and keen ability to change direction on the fly and make plays on the ball.

Owusu-Koramoah is up for the award alongside Steelers running back Najee Harris, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Giants defensive end Azeez Ojulari and Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Fans can vote for the Rookie of the Week award on the NFL's website. To vote, click here.

