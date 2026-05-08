Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for 2026 season

BEREA, Ohio — Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss his second straight full season, as his future in football remains unclear with the neck injury he sustained in 2024, after the team officially placed him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Owusu-Koramoah, a second-round pick for the Browns in 2021, sustained a neck injury against the Baltimore Ravens in October of 2024, a scary injury that saw him taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized for a short time.

RELATED: Browns place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on IR after neck injury

Since the injury, Owusu-Koramoah has been recovering both here and overseas in Ghana, working with more than a dozen specialists across the United States as well as doctors, traditional herbalists and healers in Ghana.

While his future in football remains in the balance, Owusu-Koramoah is set to pursue his master's degree at Harvard University.

The Browns will continue their season, with Owusu-Koramoah inactive for the year.

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Award winner, Carson Schwesinger, as well as newly added veteran Quincy Williams, will lead the linebackers room.