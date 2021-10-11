Watch
Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah released from hospital after throat contusion

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah
Posted at 10:23 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 10:23:32-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is headed back to Cleveland after being cleared by medical staff in Los Angeles following an injury sustained in Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Owusu-Koramoah was taken to a hospital near SoFi Stadium after the game to be evaluated due a throat contusion, or bruise on his throat cause by trauma to the area, that he sustained at some point in the game.

The linebacker was released from the hospital Sunday night and cleared to return to Cleveland Monday morning.

Sunday marked a game full of injuries for the Browns, with cornerbacks Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward, safety M.J. Stewart and right tackle Jack Conklin all leaving the game with injury and requiring further evaluation.

Williams was listed with a shoulder injury, Ward was listed with a neck injury, Stewart was listed with a hamstring injury and Conklin was listed with a knee injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday evening that all four of the players who left the game with injury had MRIs scheduled on Monday to determine the severity of their injuries.

RELATED: The 4 things that cost the Browns a win against the Chargers

