Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returns as Dawg Pound Captain for game against Titans

Camryn Justice
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns had a special Dawg Pound Captain on Sunday, just before they kicked off their game against the Tennessee, getting the crowd fired up with the team's iconic guitar smash.

As the Browns took the field for the opening drive, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah surprised fans by walking out of the tunnel to serve as the Dawg Pound Captain.

Showered with cheers, Owusu-Koramoah waved and blew kisses to the crowd as he made his return to the stadium he hadn't played at since sustaining a scary season-ending neck injury last October.

RELATED: Browns place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on IR after neck injury

Owusu-Koramoah has been around the training facility and with the team, but was ruled out for the entirety of this season as he continues to recover from the injury.

While Owusu-Koramoah hasn't been able to provide his energy on the field, Sunday was a welcome sight for many Browns fans as the linebacker contributed in a different way, smashing the Titans-themed guitar to get the game going.

