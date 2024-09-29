Browns LB Jordan Hicks active for game against Raiders

LAS VEGAS — The Cleveland Browns are out in Las Vegas, gearing up to take on the Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET. While some players have been sidelined this game with injuries, linebacker Jordan Hicks is not among them.

Hicks is active for Sunday's game after entering Sunday listed as questionable to play. The linebacker has been dealing with a rib and elbow injury that caused him to leave the Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants and then miss practice Wednesday and Thursday as he recovered.

On Friday before the team departed for Vegas, Hicks was able to return to practice.

This season, Hicks has provided veteran leadership to a young linebackers corps. Through the first three games, Hicks has recorded 18 tackles, 11 of which have been solo, along with one sack, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

While Hicks will play, others on the Browns will remain sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (3QB)

RB Pierre Strong Jr.

CB Kahlef Hailassie

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

T Jack Conklin

WR Jamari Thrash

TE David Njoku

Njoku, Wills, Conklin and Strong were all ruled out on Friday. Njoku returned to practice Thursday for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in Week 1, getting closer to a return but not yet ready. Last week, Wills tweaked the knee he has been rehabbing since last year. He was unable to practice this week, like Conklin, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he sustained just before his return from a knee injury. Strong is also dealing with a hamstring injury.

With Wills and Conklin out and Wyatt Teller landing on injured reserve with a knee injury after the Week 3 game, the offensive line will look to the next man up.

James Hudson III is expected to start at left tackle while rookie guard Zak Zinter will start at right guard in place of Teller.

The Raiders have two star players out for Sunday's game, having ruled out defensive end Maxx Crosby with an ankle injury and wide receiver Davonte Adams with a hamstring injury.

Here are the Raiders inactives:



LB Divine Deablo

WR Davante Adams

CB Decamerion Richardson

LB Kana'i Mauga

T Thayer Munford Jr.

TE Michael Mayer

DE Maxx Crosby