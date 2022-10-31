Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah inactive for Monday night's game against Bengals

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals under primetime lights Monday night, but they'll do so with a few players out of the mix.

Here are the Browns inactives for Monday night's game inside FirstEnergy Stadium:

QB Kellen Mond

CB Denzel Ward

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

T Chris Hubbard

G Wyatt Teller

TE David Njoku

DT Perrion Winfrey

Expected lineup changes include Hjalte Froholdt starting at right guard and Martin Emerson Jr. starting at cornerback.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown, cornerback Greg Newsome II, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and cornerback Greedy Williams were listed on the injury report as questionable. Brown has been in concussion protocol since the Ravens game last week, Newsome has been dealing with an oblique injury, Owusu-Koramoah has been sidelined from practice with a knee injury and Williams has been out with an illness.

On Friday, the Browns had ruled out cornerback Denzel Ward, who has been in concussion protocols since Week 5 against the Chargers, tight end David Njoku, who suffered a high ankle sprain against the Ravens, guard Wyatt Teller, who is working through a calf injury, and tackle Joe Haeg, who was placed on injured reserve.

As for the Bengals, they enter Monday's game down their star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is expected to be out around 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. Receiver Stanley Morgan was also ruled out with a hamstring injury and defensive tackle Josh Tupou was ruled out with a calf injury.

Cornerback Eli Apple entered Monday's game listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Here and the Bengals inactives for Monday night's game:

#Bengals inactives:



WR Ja'Marr Chase

WR Stanley Morgan

CB Eli Apple

HB Trayveon Williams

DT Josh Tupou

OT D'Ante Smith

G Jackson Carman — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

