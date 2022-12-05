Browns LB Sione Takitaki out for season with torn ACL

CLEVELAND — After being carted off the field Sunday afternoon in the game against the Houston Texans, Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday.

Takitaki went down in the fourth quarter, and trainers quickly made their way to the field to assist. The linebacker was helped off the field, and once on the sidelines, was placed on a cart and taken back to the locker room for further evaluation.

MRI results showed a torn ACL, ending his season.

This season, Takitaki has been a standout, playing at a high level after linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was lost to injury for the season earlier in the year. The Browns have shifted him from a predominantly rotational role-playing SAM (strongside linebacker) to MIKE (middle linebacker) where he's taken on the role of calling defensive plays and stepping up as a leader for his team.

The loss is something Stefanski said hurts but knows that Takitaki will give it his all in rehab.

"Tak is one of my favorite players. Very physical, loves the game, plays hard, great teammate, and he was playing more for us than he had in the past and his role has expanded because he earned it," Stefanski said. "Disappointed for him but excited for what that's going to mean for some other guys stepping up, and also I know what Sione is going to do with his rehab. Like he always does he's going to attack it and be ready to go next year."

Meanwhile, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who left Sunday's game to be evaluated for a head injury and was continuing to be monitored for a concussion, has been placed in concussion protocols.

Additionally, wide receiver David Bell is considered "day-to-day" with a hand injury.

