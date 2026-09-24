Browns LBs Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams coach in Jr. Browns Bowl in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Normally, Cleveland Browns linebackers Carson Schwesigner and Quincy Williams get ready for a game by putting on the pads and uniform and strapping up the helmet, but on Tuesday, their game prep was all about getting their callsheets together and bringing out the clipboards.

That's because the two served as coaches in the third annual Jr. Browns Bowl.

Held at the Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland, the Jr. Browns Bowl brought out elementary and middle school flag football all-stars from recreation centers across the city.

There were two teams split into different games: the Brown team and the Orange team. Schwesinger coached the Brown team, while Williams was the coach for the Orange team.

There were plenty of highlight plays, including one little boy celebrating a touchdown with some backflips in the end zone. Things were highly competitive, both with the kids on the field and between their coaches.

"We was out here winning. He was out here just competing," Williams said before Schwesinger grabbed the microphone and added, "I was out here winning football games, getting the kids better, teaching them how to play some football. I think we lost count of the score at one point, and they just gave it to—they felt bad at the end of the day for what he was coaching them to do, but we were having a lot of fun playing football."

Williams' team did win the Jr. Browns Bowl, with the kids all receiving gold championship rings and Williams going home with the Jr. Browns Bowl title belt.

Schwesinger didn't go home empty-handed. His team all took home silver championship rings while he earned a chain that said "Got That Dawg in Me."

The bragging rights were just an added bonus to the event that saw the two Browns linebackers impacting local youth.

"Having something like this would have been really cool for me growing up. So just a way to have that and show them at the end of the day, you just want to get out there, have fun and play some football," Schwesinger said.