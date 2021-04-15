Browns legend Mac Speedie to be honored in enshrinement special during NFL Draft weekend

CANTON, Ohio — Browns inaugural member and legend Mac Speedie will be honored in Canton during NFL Draft weekend, along with eight other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame plans to celebrate the careers and contributions of members of the Centennial Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 during a 90-minute special airing Saturday, May 1 on NFL Network immediately after Draft coverage and Tuesday, May 4 on ESPN2 at 8 p.m.

Speedie, along with Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Ed Sprinkle, George Young and Bill Nunn will be honored posthumously during the "Hall of Famer Forever: Enshrinement Special."

The ceremony will be recorded Wednesday, April 28. The special will feature an exclusive video montage of each enshrinee and the unveiling of their bronze busts in Canton.

“From its inception, the Centennial Class of 2020 has been unique. A special Blue-Ribbon Panel elected a 20-person class to commemorate the founding of the National Football League, with enshrinees dating to the earliest eras of pro football,” said David Baker, president a CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “To recognize eight members of this class, along with trailblazer Bill Nunn from the Class of 2021, in this special way brings us great excitement and great joy. We will honor these men and their contributions to the Game in May and again in August as part of the ‘Greatest Gathering in Football.’”

The group of nine Hall of Famers will also be recognized this summer at their respective enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. The Centennial Class of 2020 will be honored on Aug. 7, while the Class of 2021 will be honored Aug. 8.

Speedie will become the Browns' 17th Hall of Famer and first Brown inducted since Gene Hickerson in 2007.

Speedie, who died at the age of 73 in 1993, finished his career with 349 catches, 5,602 yards and 33 touchdowns. He signed with the Browns in 1946, the team's inaugural year, after serving in the Army.

