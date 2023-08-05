Browns legendary left tackle Joe Thomas is officially a Hall of Famer

CANTON, Ohio — Joe Thomas has been a Cleveland Browns legend from the moment he joined the team, back when he skipped the NFL Draft to go fishing with his dad. He's been a great friend to many along the way. He's been a dedicated father and husband for years. Now, he has added another title to the long list of accolades he's acquired throughout his life—Hall of Famer.

Thomas received his Gold Jacket Friday night, but his induction became official Saturday afternoon at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium when he pulled the gold cloth off the bronze bust of his likeness, and he gave a moving speech acknowledging and accepting the sport's top honor.

When the Browns selected Thomas with the third overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, he already had a goal of ending up in Canton. As unrealistic as it might have seemed for a rookie offensive lineman to make his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Thomas set his mind to it.

And over the years, it became clear that Thomas was well on his way to reaching that goal.

Thomas blocked for a turnstile of quarterbacks throughout his 11 seasons—20 to be exact. In 11 seasons, he only gave up 30 sacks. In pass plays, that put his percentage of sacks in that situation at .004%. His pass-blocking was as close to perfect as you could get.

He also played under an ever-growing list of coaches—six of them. Higher than the number of coaches he played for? His Pro Bowl appearances. Thomas made the Pro Bowl 10 times in his 11 seasons.

Thomas spent his entire career with the Browns. Through thick and thin (mostly thick), Thomas never wavered and was a pillar for his team. Despite a record of 48-128 during his time with the Browns, Thomas' efforts never ceased. He played hard every game, every snap—all 10,363 of them.

He inspired along the way. He molded guys like current Browns left guard Joel Bitonio as they played side by side. He returned to coach up guys like current left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

In one of the most chaotic and challenging eras of Browns football, Thomas was a constant. He was reliable. He made games fun. He gave fans something to be proud of.

On Saturday, Thomas thanked those who meant the most to him. His wife and children. His parents. His best friends. His former teammates. The Browns organization. And the fans.

A career with ups and downs, highs and lows, never stopped Thomas from calling Cleveland home, even though he's Wisconsin through and through. Cleveland became a second home, and that will forever hold true.

But Thomas pulled that gold cloth as he wore his gold jacket and revealed his bronze bust. Then he gave an acceptance speech.

With a home in Wisconsin and a home in Cleveland, Thomas gained another home—one inside the halls of the museum in Canton, Ohio.

Because, again, Joe Thomas is officially a Hall of Famer.

