Browns LG Joel Bitonio named to 7th straight Pro Bowl

CLEVELAND — After being named an alternate to the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games, Cleveland Browns left guard Joel Bitonio has been awarded the honor for his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Bitonio, who had been selected to six Pro Bowls, just finished his 11th NFL season. He was selected for the Pro Bowl each season between 2018 and 2023. This past season, Bitonio allowed just three sacks and five QB hits.

With this latest selection, Bitionio now ranks fourth in team history for most Pro Bowl selections, trailing Pro Football Hall of Famers T Joe Thomas (10), RB Jim Brown (9) and T/K Lou Groza (9).

Over his career with the Browns, Bitonio has appeared in 161 career regular games; his 161 career starts rank second on the Browns since 1999.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2, as the players voted as the best in the league go head-to-head in various competitions. Sunday's events will be televised from 3 to 6 p.m. on News 5.

Here's a list of the new competitions featured across the weekend of Pro Bowl Game events, which will join other established events like the AFC vs. NFC flag football game and other skills challenges:

Thursday, Jan. 30 :



Passing The Test : Quarterbacks try to hit targets at various distances around the field worth different point values in 40 seconds. Before the challenge, each quarterback will select a Pro Bowl Games teammate to answer five trivia questions about current Pro Bowl players. For every correct answer, the quarterback gets an additional 10 seconds. The competition's winner is the team with the quarterback who scores the most points.



: Quarterbacks try to hit targets at various distances around the field worth different point values in 40 seconds. Before the challenge, each quarterback will select a Pro Bowl Games teammate to answer five trivia questions about current Pro Bowl players. For every correct answer, the quarterback gets an additional 10 seconds. The competition's winner is the team with the quarterback who scores the most points. Satisfying Catches presented by SNICKERS ® : One wide receiver, tight end and defensive back from each conference will compete in a challenge obstacle course, including catches from a jug machine at three different distances, to test every aspect of catching a football. Each teammate will complete the course back-to-back with the lowest combined time winning the challenge.



: One wide receiver, tight end and defensive back from each conference will compete in a challenge obstacle course, including catches from a jug machine at three different distances, to test every aspect of catching a football. Each teammate will complete the course back-to-back with the lowest combined time winning the challenge. Relay Race : A simultaneous relay-style event where four players from each conference complete a 40-yard dash before handing a football to the next athlete on their team, continuing until the fourth and final leg crosses the finish line. The conferences will compete in three rounds, with the fastest team winning.



: A simultaneous relay-style event where four players from each conference complete a 40-yard dash before handing a football to the next athlete on their team, continuing until the fourth and final leg crosses the finish line. The conferences will compete in three rounds, with the fastest team winning. Helmet Harmony : A game show to test players' knowledge of their teammates, with every correct answer worth one point. The team with the most correct answers wins.



: A game show to test players' knowledge of their teammates, with every correct answer worth one point. The team with the most correct answers wins. Dodgeball presented by Bud Light: A three-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring six teams of five players. Teams will be a mix of AFC offensive, defensive and special teams players competing against a mix of NFC offensive, defensive and special teams players.



Sunday, Feb. 2 :



Punt Perfect : Two players (one punter, one non-punter) from each conference punt from the 35-yard line, attempting to place as many punts as possible into six buckets in the end zone. Each bucket is worth one point, with every fifth punt worth three points. The two players with the highest combined score will be the winners.



: Two players (one punter, one non-punter) from each conference punt from the 35-yard line, attempting to place as many punts as possible into six buckets in the end zone. Each bucket is worth one point, with every fifth punt worth three points. The two players with the highest combined score will be the winners. The Great Football Race : Six players from each conference will compete in a relay race consisting of five different challenges, culminating in a sled push. The team that crosses the finish line first wins.



: Six players from each conference will compete in a relay race consisting of five different challenges, culminating in a sled push. The team that crosses the finish line first wins. Tug-of-War: A five-on-five demonstration of teamwork, strength and strategy, and positioned above a foam pit, players are challenged to pull backward on the rope, attempting to move the opposing team in their direction. The competition will be the best of three, and the winner who pulls the opposing team into the foam pit twice wins.

