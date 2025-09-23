Browns linebacker Carson Schwesigner nominated for Rookie of the Week

Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesigner is being celebrated for his game against the Green Bay Packers with a Rookie of the Week nomination.

Schwesigner's most notable play from the game was his 11-yard sack of Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Browns running back Dylan Sampson was nominated the first week of the season, but lost to Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Since his arrival in Cleveland, Schwesigner has brought an immediate impact.

Browns rookie LB Carson Schwesinger sees 'opportunity' for strong and immediate impact in Cleveland

Schwesinger, the Browns' second-round draft pick this year, is a 6-foot-2, 242-pound linebacker out of UCLA.

Starting as a college walk-on, Schwesinger worked his way into a reserve role before becoming a starter for UCLA last season, where he was widely regarded as one of the best linebackers in the nation.

After selecting Schwesinger with the No. 33 overall pick, Browns assistant general manager Glenn Cook said that while Schwesinger had only one season as a starter, his development and trajectory were factors that made the Browns confident in selecting him where they did.

"It’s definitely a unique evaluation. It’s really…call it nine full plus games because he didn’t start off the season, but when you have a guy like him who just produces — if you look at the production raw and somewhat more advanced — he was just so productive even in his opportunities," Cook said. "There is potentially even more meat on the bone in terms of his development. We’re excited about that. He’s 22 years old. He’s probably got some room to grow, and there’s obviously still things he can improve at, but ultimately what he did show made us really excited about what he could do for our defense.”

