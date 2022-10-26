Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips placed on Injured Reserve

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips was placed on Injured Reserve Wednesday morning after suffering a pectoral injury during last Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Phillips was a third-round pick in 2020 and has played in every single game this season so far. He has started four games.

He leads the team with 46 tackles and two sacks.

The Browns also signed safety Mike Brown to their practice squad.

Brown is a rookie out of Miami (Ohio) and was originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

RELATED: Browns LB Jacob Phillips' season 'likely' over after pec injury

