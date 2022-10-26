Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips placed on Injured Reserve

Browns Ravens Football
Terrance Williams/AP
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) in action during the first half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Browns Ravens Football
Posted at 11:32 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 11:32:11-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips was placed on Injured Reserve Wednesday morning after suffering a pectoral injury during last Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Phillips was a third-round pick in 2020 and has played in every single game this season so far. He has started four games.

He leads the team with 46 tackles and two sacks.

The Browns also signed safety Mike Brown to their practice squad.

Brown is a rookie out of Miami (Ohio) and was originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

RELATED: Browns LB Jacob Phillips' season 'likely' over after pec injury

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.