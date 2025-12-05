Browns list 5 players as questionable, rule out 5 others for game against Titans

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their week of practice as they prepare to host the 1-11 Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but some players won't take the field, and others are in question.

Here are the Browns' injury designations announced on Friday:

QUESTIONABLE:



LB Devin Bush

DT Mason Graham

DT Mike Hall

DE Isaiah McGuire

RB Dylan Sampson

OUT:



TE Brenden Bates

RT Jack Conklin

DT Adin Huntington

RG Wyatt Teller

QB Deshaun Watson

Huntington, Teller, Conklin and Bates missed the entire week with injuries. Huntington is dealing with a quad injury he sustained during the game against the Raiders, while Conklin remains in concussion protocol from last week's game against the 49ers. Teller is dealing with a calf injury that saw him ruled out earlier in the week, and Bates is dealing with an ankle injury.

Graham was a limited participant on Thursday with a rib injury and was not at practice during the open portion of practice on Friday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that they aren't sure where the injury stems from, perhaps in the last game, but it flared up in practice. The Browns will treat Graham over the next 48 hours and see if he can play.

Hall had a flare-up of his knee injury that kept him out of the first seven games of the season, and he's being treated ahead of Sunday's game, with hopes he'll be available.

Sampson left last week's game with a calf injury and was unable to return, but after missing the first two days of practice this week, he returned on Friday. He's questionable for the game.

Bush also missed the first two days of practice due to a foot injury but returned on Friday.

Wright has been dealing with a quad injury he sustained last month against the Jets. He's been sidelined since, but returned to practice this week for the first time on a limited basis. McGuire returned to practice on Thursday as he deals with a knee injury and continued practicing on Friday.

Watson had his practice window opened this week, hitting the field for the first time in over a year after his Achilles injury. He won't play on Sunday, but he had a full week of practice this week.

The Browns will look for their fourth win of the season Sunday against the Titans, no matter who takes the field, with a 1 p.m. kickoff inside Huntington Bank Field.