Browns list CB Denzel Ward as questionable for game against Chargers

2 others ruled out
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to take on the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday inside Huntington Bank Field, but a few guys are in question to play, including cornerback Denzel Ward.

Ward was placed in concussion protocol after last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Ward had left the game to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return. After the game, it was confirmed he had sustained a concussion, the sixth of his NFL career.

The cornerback returned to practice Friday but has not yet cleared concussion protocol. He has another step in the process in order to be cleared, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said they'll see if he can reach that step on Saturday.

Ward is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Meanwhile, the Browns have ruled out two players and listed another as questionable.

Linebacker Khaleke Hudson was listed as questionable with an ankle injury he sustained during practice on Thursday.

Linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks were both ruled out for Sunday's game.

Owusu-Koramoah had been ruled out at the start of the week after being hospitalized with a neck injury against the Ravens. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah has been at the facility and is doing well.

Hicks did not practice all week with an elbow and triceps injury. He won't play on Sunday.

Down three linebackers, the Browns will look to Mohamoud Diabate to wear the green dot and call defensive plays, with Devin Bush and Nathaniel Watson having to step up into bigger roles.

As for the offensive line, the Browns have all of their guys available for game day but have options to evaluate.

Last week, Jedrick Wills Jr. was ruled out before the game, and Dawand Jones got his first NFL start at left tackle, having played his previous 18 games at right tackle.

With Wills back at practice and not designated with an injury, what the offensive line unit looks like on Sunday is entirely up to the Browns.

