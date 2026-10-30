Browns list RT Tytus Howard as questionable, DT Mike Hall Jr. to make return against Steelers

BEREA, Ohio — For the past four weeks, the Browns have been without defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. after he injured his ankle against the Pittsburgh Steelers while stepping in for an injured Mason Graham. Hall played through the rest of that game and even notched a sack against quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he's been sidelined since.

But fittingly enough, Hall is slated to be available for the first time since that injury this Sunday as the Browns face the Steelers in their second matchup of the year.

Hall returned to practice on Wednesday, limited but running through drills during the open portion of practice for the first time in four weeks. He continued practicing Thursday and Friday, and after Friday's practice, he was not given any injury designation for Sunday's game.

"I feel really good. He tried to go last week and just couldn't," said head coach Todd Monken. "Excited to have him back in the rotation...getting Mike back will be a real boost."

While Hall returned to practice, on the other side of the ball, right tackle Tytus Howard remained sidelined.

Howard sustained a concussion in last week's game against the Tennessee Titans and was held out of practice each day this week.

After Friday's practice with Howard still sidelined, the Browns listed their starting right tackle as questionable for the game.

Monken said there's a chance that Howard can clear concussion protocol before Sunday, and if he can, he'll be good to start.

If not, however, the Browns will lean on offensive lineman Dawand Jones at right tackle, as they did when Howard left the Titans game.

In addition to Howard, the Browns also listed cornerback Myles Harden and defensive back Daniel Thomas as questionable for the game with a hamstring and ankle injury, respectively.