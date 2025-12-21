Browns lose 23-20 to Bills in Week 16 game

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) hits Cleveland Browns wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is chased by Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (91) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) tackles Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) helps Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) up off of the ground during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks back to the sideline during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 21 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) is hit by Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock (37) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) is carted off the field with an injury against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws past the reach of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt (25) watches his field goal split the uprights against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) is hit by Buffalo Bills linebacker Keonta Jenkins during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next