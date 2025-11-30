Browns lose 26-8 to the 49ers in Week 13 game

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White (56) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha, left, breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr., right, is congratulated by tight end David Njoku after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

The cleats worn by Cleveland Browns cornerback Cameron Mitchell are shown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings, right, catches a touchdown pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins, middle, is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) congratulates quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) after throwing a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 30 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, foreground left, scores on a two point conversion against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, middle right, sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (9) stiff-arms Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez (13) while returning a kick during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is knocked down by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) is congratulated by tight end David Njoku (85) after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

