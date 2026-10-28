Browns LS Rex Sunahara returns to Bay High to have students create designs for My Cause My Cleats

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio. — Cleveland Browns long snapper Rex Sunahara was shaped by Bay High School. The native of Bay Village has close ties to his alma mater, and on Tuesday, he returned to his high school for a special My Cause My Cleats event.

My Cause My Cleats is a player-led initiative where players, coaches, and staff wear custom-designed cleats to spotlight the causes and nonprofits they care. Sunahara has decided to support the Browns' Stay in the Game! Attendance Network, for which he serves as an ambassador, helping support good attendance for students across Northeast Ohio.

So, visiting the high school he enjoyed attending, Sunahara held a special event for art students at the school. Students spent the afternoon creating designs for Sunahara's cleats for My Cause My Cleats.

"I'm from Bay Village. I went to Bay High School. I'm really excited to be here with you guys, and I'm really happy you guys are going to help me design my cleats that I'm going to wear this year because I can't draw at all," Sunahara said, laughing as he welcomed the kids into the classroom.

As the students sketched, colored, and digitally designed the cleats, Sunahara also made the rounds to see teachers and coaches he'd known during his time there.

With designs coming together, some featured Browns colors; others featured Bay High School colors. There were rockets and Cleveland skyline elements, and endless creativity.

The designs will all be sent to another professional artist who will paint Sunahara's cleats that he'll wear in the My Cause My Cleats game in Week 12 against the Raiders.

When he does wear them, the students who helped design them will get to see them in person thanks to a special surprise from Sunahara and the Browns inside a gift bag that the students all received.

"There are [two] tickets to the My Cause My Cleats game for all of you guys, so we will see you guys at the game," Sunahara said.