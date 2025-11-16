Browns LT Cam Robinson leaves game against Ravens

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns starting left tackle Cam Robinson left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with an injury in the first half of the game.

Robinson was rolled up on during a play early in the second quarter. He remained down on the field and trainers came out to evaluate him. Robinson gingerly walked off the field with trainers and into the blue medical tent.

Before the first half came to an end, the Browns announced Robinson as questionable to return to the game with a knee injury.

With Robinson sidelined and Cornelius Lucas a healthy scratch for the game, the Browns turned to KT Leveston at left tackle.