Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. 'day-to-day' with ankle injury

CLEVELAND — After suffering a left ankle injury in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will be "day-to-day," according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski said they'll see how Wills progresses throughout the week.

The Browns were on the Chiefs' 5-yard line, going in for a touchdown, when Wills went down. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry fought for extra yards, and after a review, his play was ruled a touchdown. As refs were reviewing the play, Browns trainers rushed the field to examine Wills, opting to cart him off the field and into the locker room.

Wills was ruled as questionable to return with a left ankle injury and later ruled out of the remainder of the game.

Arrowhead Stadium, where Sunday's game was played, has not been kind to Wills, who sustained a previous ankle injury during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game last season.

Following his departure from Sunday's game, Wills was in good spirits, tweeting while watching his teammates on the field.

I FEEL ANOTHER BROWNS TD!!!! LFG FELLAS — Jedrick Wills Jr.®️++💕 (@JWills73) September 12, 2021

WHAT I SAY!!! — Jedrick Wills Jr.®️++💕 (@JWills73) September 12, 2021

watch the film, fix mistakes, & bounce back next week! and get healthy!! #GoBrowns — Jedrick Wills Jr.®️++💕 (@JWills73) September 12, 2021

If Wills has to be out next week, the Browns have several options on the offensive line, including Chris Hubbard, who was called in Sunday afternoon to replace Wills, as well as Blake Hance, who has been working at every position on the line throughout training camp, and rookie James Hudson III.

Stefanski said that the go-to option if Wills had to be out would be Hubbard., but as of now, the fact that Wills is day-to-day is good news for the Browns and their offensive line.

