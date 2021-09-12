Browns LT Jedrick Wills carted off field with ankle injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was carted off the field Sunday during the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns were on the Chiefs 5-yard line, going for the touchdown when Wills went down.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry fought for extra yards and after a review, his play was ruled a touchdown.

But as refs were reviewing the play, Browns trainers rushed the field to examine Wills, opting to cart him off the field and into the locker room.

Wills was ruled as questionable to return with a left ankle injury and later ruled out of the remainder of the game.

Versatile offensive lineman Chris Hubbard was called in to take Wills' place.

