Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. makes return against Giants

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are set to kick off their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants, and they'll do so with their starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Wills has been rehabbing from a knee injury that ended his season last year. He was inactive the first two games of the season but ramping up his work in practice leading into Week 3. Wills practiced all three days leading into Sunday's game, the first full week of work he's had since his injury, albeit limited.

On Friday, the Browns listed Wills as questionable for Sunday's game, wanting to see how he felt coming out of Friday's practice. Before kickoff, Wills was deemed active.

Wills will return to game action for the first time since November of last year.

Here are the Browns inactive for their game against the Giants:



QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (3QB)

RB Pierre Strong Jr.

CB Kahlef Hailassie

G Javion Cohen

T Jack Conklin

WR Jamari Thrash

TE David Njoku

Conklin entered the weekend listed as questionable, rehabbing his own knee injury, but was downgraded to out on Saturday after sustaining a hamstring injury in Friday's practice.

The Browns had ruled out Njoku with an ankle injury and Strong with a hamstring injury earlier in the week.

Sunday's game kicks off at 1 p.m.