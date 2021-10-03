Watch
Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. ruled out of game with ankle injury

Wade Payne/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) takes the field for an NFL football game.
Posted at 3:35 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 15:35:25-04

MINNEAPOLIS — Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. left Sunday's game against the Vikings with the ongoing ankle injury and was ruled out for the remainder.

Wills limped off the field late in the third quarter, grabbing at the ankle that has limited him since being carted off during the season opener against the Chiefs.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the game at the start of the fourth quarter.

Wills has been praised by his teammates and coaches for playing through the injury but has had to leave the field several times as he deals with the injury.

With offensive lineman Chris Hubbard inactive with a triceps injury, the Browns turned to rookie tackle James Hudson III to fill in for Wills. The team had been using Blake Hance to fill in for Wills when he's needed to leave the field, but Hudson got his number called on Sunday.

