Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. to go on IR with MCL, injury not considered season-ending

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will miss at least the next four games after sustaining a knee injury that saw him carted off the field in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wills had left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and was listed as questionable to return. The offensive lineman was able to return after the half, playing through the injury. But in the third quarter, Wills was rolled up on and remained on the field.

Trainers rushed out and carted him off the field with an air cast on his right leg. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that Wills would have an MRI Monday morning to learn more about the injury.

On Monday, it was determined that Wills sustained an MCL injury.

The Browns will place Wills on injured reserve, requiring him to be sidelined for at least the next four games.

However, Stefanski said that the injury isn't considered season-ending, and they expect him to be able to return this year. The soonest he'd be able to return is Dec. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, but the injury could sideline him up to six weeks, pushing back that return.

Stefanski said the team will work on options at left tackle, with James Hudson III there as a possibility after he filled in Sunday, but also with right tackle Dawand Jones a possibility to move over to that spot.

Meanwhile, Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who left the field Sunday after a hit to his helmet while making a catch, has been placed in concussion protocol.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, who played his first full game since sustaining a rotator cuff contusion to his throwing shoulder on Sept. 24, came out of the game with no setbacks, Stefanski said.