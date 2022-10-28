Browns make history, sign LS Charley Hughlett to 4-year contract extension

BEREA, Ohio — One of the two longest-tenured players on the Cleveland Browns will be around a little longer as the team signed long snapper Charley Hughlett to a four-year contract extension Friday, his agent Brett Tessler announced and a league source confirmed.

The extension, which comes with an $865,000 signing bonus, makes it the largest signing bonus, guarantee, and overall value in league history for a long snapper.

Hughlett was signed to the Browns roster off the Chiefs practice squad in 2014 and three years later signed a six-year contract extension.

The long snapper has played in 120 career games where he's handled the long snapping duties in each one. Over his career, Hughlett has notched 20 career special teams stops and has been a team captain numerous times.

In 2021, Hughlett became the third Browns player to play in his 100th consecutive game with the team, joining legends Joe Thomas and Phil Dawson.

