Browns make more changes to coaching staff ahead of 2023 season

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made some major staffing changes ahead of the 2023 season, including hiring new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. But they have also made changes to other areas of the coaching staff and hired two new individuals to help lead the team this year.

New staffing on the Browns coaching staff includes Ephraim Banda, who will serve as the safeties coach for the Browns, and Bill Musgrave, a 12-year NFL offensive coordinator, to serve as the senior offensive assistant for the Browns.

Some familiar faces within the Browns staff will soon begin new roles with the team after additional coaching restructuring.

Riley Hecklinski will serve as coordinator of coaching logistics after three seasons as a scouting assistant with the Browns. Kevin Rogers, who has been a senior offensive assistant for head coach Kevin Stefanski since 2020, moves into a senior assistant/special projects role.

Some more shifting around the offense — Ashton Grant, who started with the Browns as the first-ever Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellow in 2020 and became an offensive quality control coach last year, will now serve in the offensive assistant/quarterbacks role.

Meanwhile, chief of staff and assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson, has been moved into a full-time role as assistant wide receivers coach for the Browns.

Defensively, the Browns have made two more coaching changes, naming former defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch as the new cornerbacks coach. Former run game coordinator Ben Bloom will now take over as the defensive line coach.

The Browns have made some wholesale changes in an effort to improve the team after a disappointing season but hope the subsequent changes can also help boost the team.

