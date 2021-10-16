Browns make roster moves ahead of Cardinals game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made several roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, bringing three players up from the practice squad to the active roster.

Offensive tackle Alex Taylor was signed to the active roster from the practice squad Sunday afternoon.

Taylor has appeared in one game with the Browns as a rookie and spent time on the club’s practice squad. Before rejoining Cleveland's practice squad, Taylor spent four weeks on the Chicago Bears practice squad this season. He'll wear No. 70 for the Browns.

The Browns have taken a hit to the offensive line with left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. dealing with an ankle injury since Week 1 against the Chiefs and right tackle Jack Conklin suffering a knee injury against the Chargers.

Additionally, the Browns elevated defensive tackle Sheldon Day and cornerback Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad.

Cleveland is managing injuries in the cornerback room as well with Greg Newsome II still dealing with a calf injury, A.J. Green dealing with a shoulder/groin injury and Denzel Ward dealing with a neck injury.

The following players have been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals:

DE Jadeveon Clowney

RT Jack Conklin

DE Myles Garrett

CB AJ Green

RB Kareem Hunt

DE Takk McKinley

CB Greg Newsome II

C JC Tretter

CB Denzel Ward

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

The elevations of Day and Miller are part of a rule allowing a team to carry up to 55 players on the roster during a given week before the transaction deadline ahead of a game, giving the team a larger pool to choose from when selecting their 47 or 48 gameday active players. Following the game, the players elevated to the active roster for that purpose will revert back to the practice squad the day after the game.

Tight end Connor Davis was also waived from the Browns injured reserve list Saturday afternoon.

