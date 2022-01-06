Browns make several practice squad roster moves

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made some roster transactions within the practice squad Thursday morning, signing two players, releasing one and placing another on the COVID-19 list.

On Thursday, the Browns signed running back Benny LeMay and offensive tackle Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

LeMay was initially signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent time on the team's practice squad last year. This season, LeMay spent time with the Indianapolis Colts during training camp. Now, back with Cleveland, LeMay will wear No. 16.

Taylor was recently released by the team, but had to in order to return to the practice squad. The Browns signed Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster on Dec. 19 when the team was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. On Dec. 26, he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 and on Tuesday was waived.

In order to rejoin the practice squad after being signed to the active roster, the Browns had to release Taylor and let him clear waivers before re-signing him.

The Browns, in a corresponding move, released offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Browns also placed kicker Chris Blewitt on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Blewitt was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 29, after starter Chase McLaughlin went on the COVID-19 list and previous practice squad kicker Chris Naggar, who was cut shortly after, struggled against the Packers on Christmas Day.

