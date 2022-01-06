Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns make several practice squad roster moves

items.[0].image.alt
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Alex Taylor warms up during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Alex Taylor
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 12:01:12-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made some roster transactions within the practice squad Thursday morning, signing two players, releasing one and placing another on the COVID-19 list.

On Thursday, the Browns signed running back Benny LeMay and offensive tackle Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

LeMay was initially signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent time on the team's practice squad last year. This season, LeMay spent time with the Indianapolis Colts during training camp. Now, back with Cleveland, LeMay will wear No. 16.

Taylor was recently released by the team, but had to in order to return to the practice squad. The Browns signed Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster on Dec. 19 when the team was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. On Dec. 26, he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 and on Tuesday was waived.

In order to rejoin the practice squad after being signed to the active roster, the Browns had to release Taylor and let him clear waivers before re-signing him.

The Browns, in a corresponding move, released offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Browns also placed kicker Chris Blewitt on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Blewitt was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 29, after starter Chase McLaughlin went on the COVID-19 list and previous practice squad kicker Chris Naggar, who was cut shortly after, struggled against the Packers on Christmas Day.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)

WEEK 12 · L · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (16-10)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · W · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (24-22)

WEEK 15 · L · Mon Dec. 20 · 5:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders (16-14)

WEEK 16 · L · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (24-22)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)