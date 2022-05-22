Browns making front office moves with Glenn Cook, Catherine Raîche to share assistant GM role

CLEVELAND — A few weeks after news broke that former Eagles executive Catherine Raîche was being hired by the Browns, her role in Cleveland, as well as a new role for vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, has been sorted out, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Raîche will share assistant general manager duties with Cook, who also got a front office promotion. Additionally, Raîche will serve as vice president of football operations.

The former Eagles executive will work with Cook, both serving alongside general manager Andrew Berry, who Raîche previously worked with in Philadelphia.

Raîche, 33, is the NFL's highest-ranking female football executive and has performed many duties at the highest level, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development and football research.

Before entering the NFL, Raîche had spent five years working in the Canadian Football League and prior to that practiced law for the Québec Bar Association.

Cook, who is the Browns' current vice president of player personnel, will have increased duties with the team as he takes on the shared assistant general manager role.

Last season, Cook had interviewed for general manager positions with other teams, including the Minnesota Vikings—the team that ended up hiring former Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager.

Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

