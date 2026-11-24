BEREA, Ohio — The Browns' bye week officially ended when the team returned to practice in Berea on Tuesday, but even with the week off, they still managed a win in Week 11.

During their week off, the Browns focused on rest and recovery.

For some, it was good to have some time away from football as they adjust to the high demand and strenuous schedule, like rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion.

"I would say the bye week has been great. It honestly came at a perfect time. Just being a rookie, not really having a break since the end of my college season," Concepcion said. "So just being able to take a few days away, get my body back right and just escape from football because I know as soon as we get back, man, it's go time."

For others, focusing on a hobby was a way to decompress, as tight end Harold Fannin Jr. did.

"Just relaxing at home. Played a new video game, new video game just came out, just spent a lot of time with myself," Fannin said.

But the week off also brought gifts from around the division. The Ravens lost to the Panthers, and the Steelers lost to the Eagles on Sunday. A day later, the Bengals lost to the Commanders on Monday Night Football.

The other three AFC North teams losing gave the Browns a big boost.

Camryn Justice

Without playing a game, the Browns jumped to second place in the AFC North, just a game back from Cincinnati, whom they've yet to face. The division crown is in sight, which means a playoff berth is too.

"Definitely a fun way to celebrate the bye, but yeah, we focused on us and everything else is going to take care of itself once we get towards the end of the year and see what our record is and where we at for a playoff push. But enjoyed the bye week and looking forward to this next game," said cornerback Denzel Ward.

Entering Week 12 with a 57% chance to make the playoffs and a home matchup against the Raiders, the Browns are keeping their heads down.

"We feel good, one game at a time, one week at a time," said quarterback Deshaun Watson. "We're not looking down the road. Obviously we're looking at Sunday night, but right now we're focusing on today and winning the day."

Cleveland has entered this week not focused on the playoffs, but instead, focused on increasing their playoff odds with a primetime win against the Raiders Sunday night.

"It's easy to get motivated with a game like this. Like you said, we're right where we want to be with this team and with our record and everything, and you know it's in our hands. So we've got to go in and take care of business come game time," Ward said.

The Browns will continue their week of preparation for the Raiders on Wednesday, with Thursday off for Thanksgiving, before wrapping up practice on Friday. Sunday's game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field.