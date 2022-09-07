Browns name 5 players as team captains for 2022 season

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns are taking a new approach to team leadership this season, adding on to the Game Captain they've implemented in the past with season-long captains for all three phases of the game.

This year, the Browns will have five captains—two on offense, two on defense and one on special teams:

Offense:



OL Joel Bitonio

RB Nick Chubb

Defense:



DE Myles Garrett

LB Anthony Walker Jr.



Special Teams:



LS Charley Hughlett

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the team voted for who would get the season-long honors.

"When the team votes, when your teammates vote for you, I think that says a lot. So I think those guys are all great leaders in their own way and will provide great leadership for this team," Stefanski said.

While the team will have season captains, Stefanski said that there will still be Game Captains selected each week that will reflect the match-up at hand.

"I told the whole team this—you don't need a 'C' on your chest to be a leader, you just don't," Stefanski said. "I think leadership comes from a bunch of areas of your football team, but I do think it says a lot about those players that will represent us before the game and go out there, it says a lot about who you are."

The Week 1 Game Captain is expected to be announced prior to kickoff.

