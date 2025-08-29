Browns name 5 team captains for 2025 season

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are just over a week away from the start of the 2025 season, and ahead of Week 1, the team announced the players who will be leading the way. This season, the Browns will have five team captains, two on offense, two on defense and one on special teams.

On offense, left guard Joel Bitonio and quarterback Joe Flacco earned the honors. On defense, cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Myles Garrett were given the title. On special teams, punter Corey Bojorquez got the nod.

The Browns team captains are voted on by players, which head coach Kevin Stefanski said makes the honor that much more meaningful.

"Great honor for those guys. It always means something when your peers, when your teammates, make those selections," Stefanski said.

Bitonio, Garrett and Ward have all served as team captains before. This is the first time Flacco and Bojorquez will don the "C" patch on their uniforms.

Stefanski said that with Bojorquez being a staple of special teams since joining the Browns in 2022, the honor of team captain was well-deserved.

"Thought that's a great honor for Corey. He's a guy that I think our players know. He works very hard at his craft. He's somebody that is accountable to his teammates all the time. Great personality, but I think it says a lot when it's your peers voting for you," Stefanski said.

The five captains will lead the charge for their respective phases as the Browns hit the field for Week 1 on Sept. 7, hosting division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, at Huntington Bank Field.