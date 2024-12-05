Browns name CB Denzel Ward 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee

BEREA, Ohio — Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been playing lights out this season. He's also been pouring efforts into his off-the-field philanthropic endeavors. For those reasons, Ward has been named the Browns' nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Each year, the award recognizes NFL players for their performance on the field and their dedication to the community.

Ward joins 31 other nominees, one from each team, in being nominated for the award. For his nomination, Ward will receive up to $55,000 to the charity of his choice, and the award winner will receive up to a $265,000 donation to their charity of choice.

That charity will do doubt be Ward's foundation, Make Them Know Your Name (MTKYN), which provides training, education and resources to teach people how to respond when faced with a cardiac episode while also providing automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and CPR kits to local schools and gyms. The foundation honors Ward's father, who died unexpectedly due to cardiac arrest in 2016.

In October alone, Ward's MTKYN Foundation donated $150,000 to bring more than 100 AEDs to the Cleveland area.

Earlier this year, Ward went to Columbus to talk to lawmakers about the importance of having the life-saving devices available for anyone who needs one.

RELATED: Browns CB Denzel Ward's foundation bringing 100+ AEDs to Cleveland community

With encouragement from MTKYN, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 47 into law this year, which requires all public and non-public charter schools and city-owned rec centers to have AEDs.

On the field, Ward has been just as impressive.

This season, Ward leads the league in most passes defended with 19. He's notched two interceptions this season in addition to his 25 tackles, a forced fumble and a reception rate of 46.4% when targeted in coverage.

This is Ward's second Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nomination, receiving the honor in 2021 as well.

"You can't help but be impressed by Denzel," said defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. "He's a valuable member of our team, a valuable member of our defense, a valuable member of our organization...a valuable member of our community."

The winner of the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 6.