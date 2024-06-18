Browns name K Phil Dawson to Class of 2024 Browns Legends

CLEVELAND — Phil Dawson has long been considered a Browns legend. Now, it's official.

The former Browns kicker, who spent 14 seasons in Cleveland and 20 in the NFL, has been named to the Class of 2024 Browns Legends, an honor reserved for players who made an unforgettable impact in orange and brown.

Dawson, who was originally signed by the Browns in 1999, won the placekicking job during training camp. He stayed with the team through the 2012 season before his stints with the 49ers and the Cardinals. In 2019, Dawson signed a one-day contract to retire a member of the Cleveland Browns.

A Pro Bowler in 2012, Dawson holds team records for most career field goals (305), highest career field goal percentage (84.0%), most consecutive field goals made (29) and most consecutive games with a field goal (23), in addition to others.

His record of most field goals made in a single season was only just broken by current Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins last year.

Browns fans hopeful for Dustin Hopkins' success inside Cleveland Browns Stadium

RELATED: 'A notorious place to kick': Browns fans hopeful for Dustin Hopkins' success inside Cleveland Browns Stadium

Now officially named a Browns Legend, Dawson will be honored during a halftime ceremony during the Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants on Sept. 22 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

"I'd be lying if I told you I didn't ever dream about it,” Dawson said, via the Browns. “You see these things through the years, and you get to know some of these former players, and you look up to them, and you start dreaming like, man, I want to be one of those guys someday. And that certainly was me. And it's not about me. I want to represent the Browns and to have a chance to come back home and be recognized like this is about as humbling recognition as I've ever received, and it's all because of the way I love Cleveland and I love the Browns organization. So, it’s as impactful of recognition as I've ever received and it just kind of blows me away, to be honest."