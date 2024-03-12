Browns nearing deal to bring former Saints QB Jameis Winston to Cleveland, according to reports

The Cleveland Browns are answering their need for a backup quarterback with a player who popped into the mix as a rather sudden development—former Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

The Browns are nearing a deal to bring Winston to Cleveland on a 1-year contract worth up to $8.7 million, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

The would-be addition has been with the Saints for the past four seasons, starting in 10 games and appearing in 21 total games, throwing for 2,367 yards, but primarily serving as backup—the role he'll hold in Cleveland behind Deshaun Watson.

Watson is coming off of shoulder surgery but is slated to begin throwing this month and is on track to be ready to start the 2024 season. Winston isn't expected, at this point, to have much of an on-field role with the Browns as the organization is banking on a fully healthy Watson who can get back to his successful ways under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who has high hopes for this offense.

Signing Winston as the backup quarterback gives Watson a veteran presence and voice in the QB room while minimizing the pressure that may have come from bringing back Joe Flacco, whose down-to-earth charm and winning ways were an irresistible combination for Browns fans.

Flacco helped the Browns earn a playoff bid last season and had a strong showing, ending the regular season throwing 123-for-204 with 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. His performance even won him Comeback Player of the Year at the NFL Honors.

But the Browns are opting to take a different direction, bringing in Winston for the 2024 season.

Winston spoke to CBS' NFL Insider Josina Anderson about his upcoming role with Cleveland.

Just got of the phone with QB Jameis Winston on his decision to agree with Cleveland: "Yes, I still envision myself as a starter, however the Lord has also called me to lead by impacting and increasing the men who are around me. Having the opportunity to work with Deshaun… pic.twitter.com/o1XsgyzEcn — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2024