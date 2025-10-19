Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns new CB Tyson Campbell makes memorable Cleveland debut with pick-6 against Dolphins

Tyson Campbell
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tyson Campbell
CLEVELAND — The Browns traded for Tyson Campbell just before their Week 6 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a strong game despite having played for the Jaguars that Monday and only having a few days with Cleveland to get ready for that Sunday's game. Making his debut inside Huntington Bank Field against the Dolphins, he had a warm welcome thanks to making a massive play.

Cleveland entered the second half of the game with a 17-6 lead over Miami. The Dolphins received the kickoff to start the second half, and on their first play of the drive, Campbell made his mark.

As Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa attempted to hit running back De'Von Achane on a short pass at their own 34-yard line, Campbell was there to take it away. He intercepted Tagovailoa's pass, turned and ran it the short distance to the end zone, notching a pick-six in his first game playing in front of the Dawg Pound.

It was Campbell's first interception of the season, stemming back from his time with the Jaguars and his seventh career pick.

