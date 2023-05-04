Browns new safety Juan Thornhill permanently 'inks' commitment to Cleveland with elf tattoo

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns new safety signed his contract with the team back in March, but he inked his commitment to the organization in a different way as well—getting a Brownie the Elf tattoo this offseason.

Thornhill is participating in offseason workouts in Berea and during the activities in Berea, a new tattoo was spotted on his left forearm.

The tattoo consists of the NFL shield with his overall NFL Draft pick number—63— beneath it. Surrounding the shield, Thornhill features the logos of the two teams he's played for—the Kansas City Chiefs arrowhead logo and the Cleveland Browns elf logo.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Just after signing with the Browns, Thornhill raved about how excited he was to be in Cleveland and his positive first impression of the city he now calls home.

"It has impressed me. The facilities are truly amazing here," Thornhill said in March. "I got here last night actually and the first thing I looked at was downtown and it shocked me. It was really beautiful and I wasn't expecting that. So I'm excited to get here and actually be able to work my way around and see what everything's like."

The Browns' safety now has a permanent reminder of how quickly he fell in love with the city and his new team on his arm, inking in this new chapter of his life and career.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.