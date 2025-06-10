Browns offering 3 youth summer camps

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns 2025 Youth Football Camp is set to kick off next week with three different camps for young athletes.

The elementary school camp will take place on June 16-17 for athletes of all levels in second grade through fifth grade, the Browns said.

Athletes will learn the fundamentals of football, explore offensive and defensive concepts and compete in team-based drills and games. Coaches and educators will guide the athletes, teaching them about various life skills, teamwork and sportsmanship. The camp will cost $150.

The second camp is designed for middle school athletes who are ready to elevate their football skills to the next level. The three-day camp will take place from June 18-20 for students in grades six through eight. The camp will cost $200.

The middle school camp will be led by high school and college coaches who will help athletes develop advanced offensive and defensive skills, learn team concepts and schemes and engage in competitive drills and position-specific instruction, the Browns said.

Both of these camps will take place at 76 Lou Groza Boulevard in Berea. The team said the 2025 Cleveland Browns Rookie Class may be in attendance at the camps.

The Browns are offering a third camp in Central Ohio for athletes in second grade through eighth grade from June 23-25. The elementary and middle school camp will take place at 2015 Recreation Trail in Obetz, Ohio and will cost $200.

The team said the rookie class will not be in attendance at the third camp.

For more information on these camps, click here.