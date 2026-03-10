Browns offering existing seat-license holders credit for PSLs at new stadium in Brook Park

CLEVELAND — Get ready for some changes to how season tickets for Browns games are sold once the team moves to its new stadium in Brook Park.

In an email sent to season ticket holders this week, the Browns announced that anyone who owns a personal seat license, or PSL, at the existing stadium will get a discount on a new one in Brook Park.

Personal seat licenses are a money-raising concept popularized in the 1990s — and, since then, used across the NFL to help fund stadium projects.

Fans pay a one-time fee to get the right to pay for something else: Season tickets for a particular seat, year after year.

At the new stadium, a PSL will be required for every seat, according to information the Browns shared with season ticket holders this week. And anyone who has a PSL now will have to buy a new one.

The Browns stopped selling PSLs at the existing stadium in 2013, enabling fans to buy season tickets without paying a one-time fee to lock in their seats. But many people hung onto their PSLs, or sold them over the years to family members, friends and other fans.

Now the Browns are offering existing seat-license holders a credit — based on the location of their current seats and the 2013 value of their PSLs.

The credits will range from $375 to $2,100, based on a map of 2013 pricing provided by the Browns. They can only be applied to the cost of a new PSL.

Cleveland Browns

The new Brook Park stadium will have 67,500 seats, with room for 2,500 standing-room-only tickets for Browns games. That means you'll have a slim chance at getting into a game without season tickets. And unless you're in a suite or high-end group seating, you won't get season tickets without a PSL.

CLICK HERE for more information from the Browns on PSLs.

It's still unclear how much the Browns will charge for seat licenses in Brook Park.

In a survey the team sent to season ticket holders last fall, potential PSL pricing ranged from $550 to $193,650 a seat.

That does not include the annual cost of season tickets.

The survey noted those numbers were for research purposes and weren't final.

&amp;amp;lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/26581378/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="table visualization" /&amp;amp;gt;

Those possible prices — and the prospect of a seat-license requirement in the Dawg Point for the first time — have some fans worried about being priced out. News 5's Michelle Jarboe spoke to one such fan in December.

WATCH:

Longtime Browns fans outraged by possible seat-license pricing in Brook Park

RELATED: Longtime Browns fans outraged by possible seat-license pricing in Brook Park